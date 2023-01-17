Clear Street Markets LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Shares of PAYX opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

