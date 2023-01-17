Clear Street Markets LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1,740.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.77%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

