Clear Street Markets LLC Has $490,000 Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2,350.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.52 and a 1-year high of $242.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average is $170.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

