Clear Street Markets LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

