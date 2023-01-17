Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $361,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,182,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,690,000 after buying an additional 38,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $245.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

