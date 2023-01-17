Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 2,295 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 673.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $41,532,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.3% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 601,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,099,000 after buying an additional 156,714 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $225.00 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 642.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

