Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 5,445 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2,865.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,659,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 466.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,112,000 after purchasing an additional 355,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.11.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average is $108.38. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $963,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

