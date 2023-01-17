Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 200 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WPC opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $80.24. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 169.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.