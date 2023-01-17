Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 2,787 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $162.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

