Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 75,650 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,650 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $4,008,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 151,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

