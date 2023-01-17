Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $418,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,039,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $393.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $579.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.89.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.