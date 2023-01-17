ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIRGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIRGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.