ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Further Reading
