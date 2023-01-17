ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

