CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

