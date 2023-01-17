Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of JVA opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. Coffee has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.