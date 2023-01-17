Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $86.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

CGEAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $91.08.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

