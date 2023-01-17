Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,600 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,184.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.99 per share, for a total transaction of $385,309.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,184.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 101,543 shares of company stock worth $4,498,300 and sold 471,048 shares worth $19,341,757. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

