Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $231.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 81.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.