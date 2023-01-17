Comparing Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of Warner Music Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Super League Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Warner Music Group and Super League Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 1 3 8 0 2.58 Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Warner Music Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.64, suggesting a potential upside of 12.45%. Super League Gaming has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 843.40%. Given Super League Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Warner Music Group and Super League Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $5.92 billion 2.83 $551.00 million $1.06 30.74 Super League Gaming $11.67 million 1.70 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.26

Warner Music Group has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Gaming. Super League Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Music Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Music Group and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group 9.31% 342.19% 7.48% Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54%

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Super League Gaming on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as retail outlets, online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 100,000 songwriters and composers; and various genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, electronic, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

