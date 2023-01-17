Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.37.
NYSE V opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.
Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
