Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

CMT opened at $13.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Core Molding Technologies



Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

