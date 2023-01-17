Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €41.09 ($44.66) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. Covestro has a twelve month low of €27.69 ($30.10) and a twelve month high of €58.00 ($63.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

