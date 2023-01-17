CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 2.0 %

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.