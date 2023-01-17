Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 323 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $177.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.48. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

