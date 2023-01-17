Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock worth $3,042,164,927 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $127.94 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

