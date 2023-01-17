Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,090 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 174.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 298,328 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 189,730 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,432 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 36.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 51,625 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.7% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 14,678 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $22,555,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

