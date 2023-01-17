Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.