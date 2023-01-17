CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7,537.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,948 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,900,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,549 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.48.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

