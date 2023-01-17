CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after buying an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CSX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after buying an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CSX by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,031,000 after buying an additional 2,791,493 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.48.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

