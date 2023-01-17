Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cummins by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Stock Performance

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $252.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.78. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

