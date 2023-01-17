CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVV opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.11 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.20. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 21,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of CVD Equipment worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

