CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $184.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.83.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.