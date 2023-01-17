Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYCC. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

