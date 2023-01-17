DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

DTEA stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.68. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

