DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 320,491 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,491 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.23% of Republic Services worth $96,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

