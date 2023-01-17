DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,186,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163,732 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Pfizer worth $362,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 576,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 160,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

