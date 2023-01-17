DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $96.89 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $96,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

NOW stock opened at $414.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.45 and a 200-day moving average of $418.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.