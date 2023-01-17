Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 757.05%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 15,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

