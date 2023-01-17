Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLA. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the third quarter worth $945,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 344,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 390,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Alexander Taylor II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,184.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,475. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLA stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $89.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $115.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

