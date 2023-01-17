DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Lessened by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in DexCom were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DexCom by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

