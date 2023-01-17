Discover Financial Services (DFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.09.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,193,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,412,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,627,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

