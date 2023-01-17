Discover Financial Services (DFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

