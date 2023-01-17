Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $233.52 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

