Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Gordon Haskett

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.24.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $337.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.31. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $474.92.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
