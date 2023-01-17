DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,480,000 after purchasing an additional 183,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average is $121.20. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

