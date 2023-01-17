Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $262,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $112,881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 372.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,273,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,157 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.