Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $524,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 123.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 64.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,304,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $184,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,791 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 9.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 16.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 17.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

