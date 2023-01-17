Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,335 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.