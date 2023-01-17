Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 140 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.32.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.