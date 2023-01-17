Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,231 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Duke Energy worth $121,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

