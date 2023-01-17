Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.